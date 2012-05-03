Edition:
Mexican Lolita

<p>Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava stands in a checkout line at a supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava (2nd L) walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. Nava is the co-founder of the club in Monterrey. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Passers-by look at a member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club walk together in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava applies make-up in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club fold a cloth after a picnic in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club talk in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>A member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club adjusts her headband in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava tries a headband with her pet piglet Charlotte in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

<p>Alin Nava poses for a photograph at her home in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

