Pictures | Sat Jan 7, 2017 | 8:15am IST

Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest

A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalize the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Demonstrators hold up placards during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A demonstrator argues with policemen during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Agua Dulce, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Police officers detain people for looting while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico7. REUTERS/Victor Yanez

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Policemen (C) detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A man throws water on burning tires during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the side of a Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Agua Dulce, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Police officers go inside a shop after it was looted during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatapec, Mexico. Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads, prompting over 250 arrests amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin America's second biggest economy. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatepec, Mexico. Twenty-three stores were sacked and 27 blockades put up in Mexico City, Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said, days after the government raised gasoline costs by 14 to 20 percent, outraging Mexicans already battling rising inflation and a weak currency. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Ivan Sanchez

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Protesters block the entrance to a Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that the price spike that took effect on Jan. 1 was a "responsible" measure that the government took in line with international oil prices. The hike is part of a gradual, year-long price liberalization the Pena Nieto administration has promised to implement this year. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A police officer looks inside a shop after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. Deputy interior Minister Rene Juarez said over 250 people had been arrested for vandalism and that federal authorities were working with security officials in Mexico City and the nearby states of Mexico and Hidalgo to address the unrest. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Policemen detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A woman is detained after she began looting a supermarket amid protests against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatepec, Mexico. Mexican retailers' association ANTAD urged federal and state authorities to intervene quickly, saying 79 stores had been sacked and 170 forcibly closed due to blockades. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Passengers are seen inside a bus during a protest. The words read, "No more high prices of gasoline". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Truck drivers block the motorway known as the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roads to the city, as part of a protest in Cuatitlan Izcalli, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Protesters block the entrance to a gas station as they take part during a demonstration on Tlalpan Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A police officer guards a homeware store after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid protests in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A Pemex gas station is seen as protesters burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Protesters take part during a demonstration at a Hidrosina gas station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Protesters block the entrance to Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A man uses a fire extinguisher during a protest at the side of Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The new prices of gasoline are displayed at Pemex gas station in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A man holds a placard during a protest in Mexico City. The placard reads, "No more high prices of gasoline". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A driver talks on a mobile inside a car along the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roads to the city, while it is being blocked by truck drivers as part of a protest in Cuatitlan Izcalli, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
