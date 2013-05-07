Mexico gas tanker explosion
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others as a fireball tore through cars and homes. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Freed from captivity
Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...
Soldiers of the Golan Heights
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.
Somalia now
Life in the East African nation.
Toy Story
Hawkers sell them, children play with them and adults use them to protest – we are talking about toys.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.