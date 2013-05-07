Edition:
Mexico gas tanker explosion

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others as a fireball tore through cars and homes. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Firefighters take a break next to a vehicle damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Rescue workers spray water on a gas tanker truck after an explosion in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A firefighter pours water to put out fire at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Covered up dead bodies of victims of the explosion of a gas tanker truck are seen amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim of the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico CitySan Pedro Xalostoc May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A firefighter inspects debris at a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A police officer stands next to a house damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A firefighter carries a bucket of water to put out fire caused by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Firefighters work at houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Insurance experts stand at an area where an explosion of a gas tanker truck hit vehicles in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Residents stand next to their house and vehicles damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>A woman carries her son as they stand behind a police officer guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Residents stand next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Residents stand behind police officers guarding an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Firefighters and policemen stand next to a vehicle and houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Police officers stand next to a home damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A rescue worker looks on next to an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Rescue workers stand next to a car and houses at an area damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

