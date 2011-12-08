Mexico's bloody drug war

Forensic workers stand near a truck with several dead bodies inside in Guadalajara November 24, 2011. Mexican authorities found more than 20 bodies in several cars left around a major traffic intersection in the western city of Guadalajara, officials said on Thursday. Local media reported the bodies were discovered in Mexico's second city alongside a message from drug cartels. The state attorney-general's office said there could be up to 23 dead. The discovery of the bodies, which local media said were left 500 meters (546 yards) from the auditorium where the Guadalajara International Book Fair will be held, follows the dumping of 16 burned corpses in the Sinaloan capital Culiacan. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta