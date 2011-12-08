Mexico's bloody drug war
A forensic worker stands at a crime scene where an ambulance had been attacked earlier by gunmen in Ciudad Juarez December 7, 2011. Gunmen stopped the ambulance and shot dead two patients and the driver. A family member also on board and who was injured in the attack, died later of the injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Forensic workers stand next to the bodies of two men placed near a parked car in Veracruz December 6, 2011. Police were alerted to the bodies by pedestrians and no further details were provided, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier stands next to marijuana being incinerated at a military base in Acapulco December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Confiscated ammunition is displayed during a media presentation in Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa, December 7, 2011. Several rifles and ammunition were secured from a house during a military patrol, according to an official report. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A soldier guards the perimeter of a ranch used by hitmen to kill their rivals in the town of Cerralvo on the outskirts of Monterrey November 28, 2011. Hitmen use the ranch to torture, kill and burn their victims, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Forensic workers stand near a truck with several dead bodies inside in Guadalajara November 24, 2011. Mexican authorities found more than 20 bodies in several cars left around a major traffic intersection in the western city of Guadalajara, officials said on Thursday. Local media reported the bodies were discovered in Mexico's second city alongside a message from drug cartels. The state attorney-general's office said there could be up to 23 dead. The discovery of the bodies, which local media said were left 500 meters (546 yards) from the auditorium where the Guadalajara International Book Fair will be held, follows the dumping of 16 burned corpses in the Sinaloan capital Culiacan. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A boy looks at a policeman near a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez February 10, 2011. A police officer was shot dead by hitmen while driving his car, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Suspects, including a minor (L), stand against a wall after police clashed with members of a drug gang in Ayotlan September 20, 2011. Police went to raid a house after they were tipped off and upon their arrival, the police were attacked with firearms by a group of hitmen. Two people were killed and two arrested along with a minor, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Police stand near a bullet-riddled car after its driver crashed it into a wall while trying to escape gunmen in Ciudad Juarez April 10, 2011. Two women and a seven-year old girl were in the car where they were shot at in a neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez. The two women were injured and the girl escaped unharmed, according to local media. The cause of the shooting is still unknown. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Drug users inject heroin in an abandoned lot in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A policeman is reflected on a police truck during a patrol in a neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A Red Cross paramedic attends to an injured man shot in a drive-by shooting as residents react in Monterrey September 28, 2011. Gunmen opened fire at a group of young men chatting outside their home, killing one and injuring two others in the drive-by shooting at a working class neighbourhood, local media reported. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Military and forensic experts inspect the body of a man who was killed outside a nightclub in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A member of a forensic team looks at a bullet hole in a window at a crime scene where two men had been shot earlier in Guadalajara October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A relative reacts after arriving at a crime scene where 17 patients were killed at a rehabilitation center in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A dead woman cradles the bodies of two dead children at a house in Acapulco March 15, 2011. Hitmen stormed the house and shot dead the 70-year old woman and two boys aged six and three years, whom she had tried to protect from the bullets, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Isabel Carcamo, daughter of Miguel Carcamo, faints during the funeral of her father in El Guante, September 2, 2010. Miguel Carcamo, 43, the father of four children, travelled illegally for the first time to the U.S. on August 3. According to Honduras' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carcamo was one of 21 Honduran immigrants murdered and identified so far at Tamaulipas, Mexico, where a series of firefights with drug gang members have occurred. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A policeman carries a child away during a gun battle in Tijuana, January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 25, 2011. At least 17 prisoners died in a jail riot, one of them a woman, when inmates from rival gangs staged a gun battle, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Mexican soldier carries bundles of marijuana toward a bonfire for incineration during the destruction of a plantation in San Quintin, about 350 km (217 miles) away from Tijuana, July 15, 2011. Mexican soldiers destroyed the biggest plantation of marijuana discovered in a remote desert surrounded by cactuses, local media reported. Soldiers patrolling the area found 300 acres (121 hectares) of pot plants being tended by dozens of men, said General Alfonso Duarte. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Students smile as they pose for pictures in front of a pile incinerated drugs at the 20th Cavalry Regiment military base in Ciudad Juarez March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A federal policeman stands guard during an operation at a night club in downtown Ciudad Juarez, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Manuel Casares, 31, mourns for his wife at the house where she was killed when gunmen sprayed bullets during a family birthday party in Ciudad Juarez October 23, 2010. Thirteen people were killed and 20 wounded in the second massacre at a party this month in the violent border city as drug cartels battle security forces and each other over smuggling routes into the United States, authorities said. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
The statue commemorating Tijuana's 'fallen policemen' is reflected on a wall of photographs of police agents killed in the line of duty at a mausoleum in the border city of Tijuana, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Bullet casings are seen on the ground after a gun battle between soldiers and suspected hitmen in the municipality of China, some 98 km (60 miles) away from Monterrey, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman is comforted near the body of a dead man in Ciudad Juarez April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A student pins a white ribbon on a woman in remembrance of victims of a shootout, students Javier Arredondo and Jorge Mercado during a memorial at the Tecnologico de Monterrey campus in Monterrey March 22, 2010. The students were killed on March 19 during a shooting between soldiers and drug hitmen when soldiers confused them with drug traffickers. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Recovered heroin addicts kneel down and pray during a morning session at the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Mexican soldiers detain an unidentified man during a navy operation in Cuernavaca, in the Mexican state of Morelos December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Police walk near a victim of a shootout between rival gangs the Michoacan cartel known as "La Familia" (The Family) and the drug hitmen group "Los Zetas" in Uruapan, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Children stand behind a police line at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez February 18, 2011. Five young men who were driving in a car were shot dead by unknown assailants, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
People walk past a chalk outline drawn on the pavement to represent a dead body during a march against violence in Acapulco October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Police stand near a car with the body of a dead man at a crime scene on the outskirts of Guadalajara September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A man, with a chain around his neck, lies dead under a pedestrian bridge on a pavement in a street in Acapulco August 26, 2011. The man was found dead with the chain which was still hanging from the bridge, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A child covers his face as he stands next to a police cordon at a crime scene where the slain body of a man is found, in Monterrey November 10, 2011. Residents reported that unknown assailants left the body with signs of torture in a park bench, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, where drug gangs murder a dozen people a day, a former heroin addict is changing lives with violins and trumpets rather than assault rifles. Alma Rosa Gonzalez is helping poor children learn classical music and give them an outlet that might stop them falling prey to the gangsters who are terrorizing this city of about 1.5 million on the Texas border. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A soldier escorts a suspect as he is presented to the media at the 20th Cavalry Regiment in Ciudad Juarez March 17, 2010. The Mexican army presented four suspected drug hitmen believed to be involved in the massacre at a high school birthday party in Villas de Salvarcar on January 31 where 14 people were killed, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A local policeman talks with a man accused of drug trafficking, at a jail cell in the central command in Tijuana, January 5, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Ricardo (top), a recovered heroin addict and a volunteer of the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry, places his hands and prays over a recently admitted heroin addict who is going through withdrawal symptoms in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a drug hitman is seen among branches after an operation by Mexican soldiers at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman walks past a mural depicting (L-R) a drug addict, a police officer and a car thief in the border city of Tijuana, April 18, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A young member of the Christian church Psalm 100 dressed as an angel holds a sign reading "Hitmen, believe and repent" while standing next to a puddle of blood at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez October 8, 2011. A group of 11 young people dressed as angels and carrying messages showed up at the crime scene where a man had been shot dead and a police officer injured. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Police officers guard a suspect during a security operation after a shootout in a neighborhood in Guadalajara March 22, 2011. Hitmen attacked a local police commander outside a restaurant, one person walking with the officer was killed and another one injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier escorts Edgar Jimenez Lugo alias "El Ponchis" as he is presented to the media in Cuernavaca December 3, 2010. Soldiers arrested the 14-year-old suspected drug gang hitman Jimenez in central Mexico as he attempted to travel to the United States. Jimenez, a U.S. citizen, is believed to work for the South Pacific cartel in Morelos state, outside Mexico City, part of a gang of teenagers committing brutal murders to eliminate rivals. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Female members of the Mexican federal police stand guard as suspected members of the Michoacan cartel known as "La Familia" (The Family) are presented to the media at the federal police center in Mexico City, September 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The bodies of two men hang from a bridge near a commercial area in Cuernavaca April 9, 2010. The men were repeatedly shot at while they were hanging from the bridge with their heads covered up and handcuffed, local media reported. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A rusty pick-up with bullet holes, the word "Homicide" and the number 39, which stands for death in police lingo, sits with other vehicles in a police junkyard in Ciudad Juarez September 22, 2010. Confiscated in crime-related incidents, more than 2,000 vehicles, some with blood and the marks from shootouts, are stored in the yard while investigations into the crimes are conducted, according to the local prosecutor's office. REUTERS/Stringer
A black plastic bag containing a mutilated body is pictured at a busy street in Acapulco, Guerrero January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand behind the bullet-riddled window of a restaurant in Mazatlan September 30, 2011. According to local media, four men got out of a car in front of the restaurant and started shooting towards the window. REUTERS/Stringer
A forensic worker holds a box with human remains exhumed from a mass grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man writes "Justice in memory of women and girls" on a pink cross as his son watches during an event to remember the women murdered in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Tape used to cordon off a crime scene lies in a pool of blood in Ciudad Juarez January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A soldier stands guard next to people kidnapped by drug hitmen at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl looks through a fence at a crime scene where three young girls were shot in Ciudad Juarez February 24, 2011. Three girls aged 12, 14 and 15 were shot dead by hitmen on February 23 while standing on a sidewalk, according to the local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A couple embrace each other during a mass in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, February 14, 2010. Catholic students and teachers gathered at a schoolyard to perform mass prayers in remembrance of a group of teenagers who were killed by gunmen at a high school party in this northern city. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Major drug trafficker Edgar "La Barbie" Valdez is escorted by Mexican federal police during a news conference at the federal police center in Mexico City August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Family members mourn for Sergio Hernandez in Ciudad Juarez June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was killed after an attack by gunmen. Santiago was driving a car with another photographer who was seriously injured in the attack, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Different types of drugs are displayed in the Drugs Museum at the headquarters of the Mexican Ministry of Defense in Mexico City, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez July 17, 2011. Once largely spectators to the deaths of hitmen, police and innocent bystanders, children are increasingly in the firing line of Mexico's drug war. Minors initially made up a small proportion of the casualties in the conflict that has claimed 40,000 lives in 4 1/2 years, but the child death toll has risen sharply in recent months, as killing became more indiscriminate. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
