Mexico's community police
Members of the Community Police stand on the bed of a pickup truck during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, in the Costa Chica (small coast) region of the southern state of Guerrero January 27, 2013. Residents of Ayutla de los...more
Members of the Community Police stand on the bed of a pickup truck during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, in the Costa Chica (small coast) region of the southern state of Guerrero January 27, 2013. Residents of Ayutla de los Libres, joined by the Community Police, took up arms three weeks ago to patrol and defend their communities from organized crime gangs that have plagued the region, local media reported. The Community Police, a police force made up of volunteers from the communities of Costa Chica and the mountains of Guerrero, was created in 1995 in response to the spate of violence in the region, and is based on the traditional indigenous justice system. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police stand on the bed of a pickup truck during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police stand on the bed of a pickup truck during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police stand guard during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police stand guard during a night patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police patrol a street in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police patrol a street in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police keep watch during a patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police keep watch during a patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A federal police officer stands next to a man sitting crouched over at a market in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A federal police officer stands next to a man sitting crouched over at a market in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A member of the Community Police stands guard next to a resident in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A member of the Community Police stands guard next to a resident in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Plastic weapons hang from the walls of an internet cafe in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Plastic weapons hang from the walls of an internet cafe in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man stands at the entrance of a nightclub in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man stands at the entrance of a nightclub in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police keep watch as they stand next to women selling food outside their home in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Members of the Community Police keep watch as they stand next to women selling food outside their home in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Children walk past a mural depicting Moors and Christians dancing at a religious festival, in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Children walk past a mural depicting Moors and Christians dancing at a religious festival, in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A federal police officer patrols a market in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A federal police officer patrols a market in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A member of the Community Police reads a newspaper showing a picture of people they had detained a day before during a patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A member of the Community Police reads a newspaper showing a picture of people they had detained a day before during a patrol in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man looks to the camera as he sits outside a store in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man looks to the camera as he sits outside a store in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man carries firewood as he walks past a soldier at a checkpoint in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A man carries firewood as he walks past a soldier at a checkpoint in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
Next Slideshows
BlackBerry 10 unveiled
Research In Motion unveiled a long-delayed line of smartphones it says will put the company on the comeback trail.
Superstorm Sandy - 3 months later
A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate, three months after the storm damaged hundreds of thousands of homes...
Brazil nightclub tragedy
A nightclub fire killed at least 231 people when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and...
Smoggy skies of China
Pollution in China has been so severe lately that even state media has criticized government inaction.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.