Mexico's front line: Tomas Bravo
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Forensic personnel remove the body of one of Garcia's security secretary Juan Arturo Esparza Garcia's bodyguards from a crime scene in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey November 4, 2009....more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Forensic personnel remove the body of one of Garcia's security secretary Juan Arturo Esparza Garcia's bodyguards from a crime scene in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a man is seen inside a car after a drive-by shooting in downtown Monterrey October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a man is seen inside a car after a drive-by shooting in downtown Monterrey October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A soldier stands guard next to people kidnapped by drug hitmen at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A soldier stands guard next to people kidnapped by drug hitmen at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A skull is seen after being exhumed from a mass grave as forensic experts examine a skeleton at a cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A skull is seen after being exhumed from a mass grave as forensic experts examine a skeleton at a cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a drug hitman is seen among branches after an operation by Mexican soldiers at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a drug hitman is seen among branches after an operation by Mexican soldiers at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Students smile as they pose for pictures in front of a pile incinerated drugs at the 20th Cavalry Regiment military base in Ciudad Juarez March 18, 2010. More than two tons of narcotics, including marijuana, heroin and cocaine, were incinerated as...more
Students smile as they pose for pictures in front of a pile incinerated drugs at the 20th Cavalry Regiment military base in Ciudad Juarez March 18, 2010. More than two tons of narcotics, including marijuana, heroin and cocaine, were incinerated as part of the Chihuahua joint operation, in which the federal government sent thousands of soldiers to curb drug violence in Mexico's bloodiest city on the U.S. border. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain bodies of two drug gang members are seen inside a house after a gunfight with the army at a ranch approximately 90 mi (140 km) from Monterrey September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain bodies of two drug gang members are seen inside a house after a gunfight with the army at a ranch approximately 90 mi (140 km) from Monterrey September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives and friends Andres Gutierrez, 19, one of the 17 men killed in a rehab center, carry his coffin toward a church for a funeral mass in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives and friends Andres Gutierrez, 19, one of the 17 men killed in a rehab center, carry his coffin toward a church for a funeral mass in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers frisk a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons at the site of a shooting in Guadalupe, neighboring Monterrey April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers frisk a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons at the site of a shooting in Guadalupe, neighboring Monterrey April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A family walks past a crime scene cordoned off by police agents at the parking lot of a supermarket in Monterrey May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A family walks past a crime scene cordoned off by police agents at the parking lot of a supermarket in Monterrey May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A policeman stands guard outside the C4 police headquarters of Garcia after an attack by gunmen in Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey June 9, 2010. Gunmen attacked the police headquarters of the municipality of Garcia leaving one policeman...more
A policeman stands guard outside the C4 police headquarters of Garcia after an attack by gunmen in Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey June 9, 2010. Gunmen attacked the police headquarters of the municipality of Garcia leaving one policeman injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman covers her daughter with a towel as they walk past a crime scene in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighboring Monterrey September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman covers her daughter with a towel as they walk past a crime scene in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighboring Monterrey September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Friends of Marco Antonio Castro, 20, one of the 17 men killed in a rehab center, pray next to his coffin during a wake in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 5, 2009. About a dozen hooded men burst into a clinic in the violence-plagued...more
Friends of Marco Antonio Castro, 20, one of the 17 men killed in a rehab center, pray next to his coffin during a wake in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 5, 2009. About a dozen hooded men burst into a clinic in the violence-plagued industrial city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on September 2, lined up patients and killed 17 of them. Drug gangs have targeted rehab centers in the past, accusing them of protecting dealers from rival groups. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives of a man gunned down by unknown assailants react at a crime scene in a working class neighbourhood in Monterrey May 29, 2010. Gunmen killed a man and injured his girlfriend after a car chase, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Relatives of a man gunned down by unknown assailants react at a crime scene in a working class neighbourhood in Monterrey May 29, 2010. Gunmen killed a man and injured his girlfriend after a car chase, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl looks at blood stains and a graffiti left by gunmen at a crime scene in Monterrey June 15, 2011. Hitmen killed three men at the scene and tried to set them on fire on Wednesday at the middle class neighbourhood, local media reported. The...more
A girl looks at blood stains and a graffiti left by gunmen at a crime scene in Monterrey June 15, 2011. Hitmen killed three men at the scene and tried to set them on fire on Wednesday at the middle class neighbourhood, local media reported. The graffiti reads: "These are Z, kindly CDG", referring to rival drug cartels, the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Recovered drug addicts participate in a praying session at the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 9, 2009. The ministry helps drug addicts, alcoholics and prostitutes to transform their lives through praying...more
Recovered drug addicts participate in a praying session at the "Outcry in the Barrio" ministry in the border city of Ciudad Juarez September 9, 2009. The ministry helps drug addicts, alcoholics and prostitutes to transform their lives through praying to achieve detoxification. Drug gangs have targeted rehab centers in the past, accusing them of protecting dealers from rival groups. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The body of a policeman lies on the floor after it was removed from a patrol car, in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighboring Monterrey March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The body of a policeman lies on the floor after it was removed from a patrol car, in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighboring Monterrey March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Transit officers are reflected on the hearse after a memorial ceremony for their slain colleagues at the police headquarters in Monterrey January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Transit officers are reflected on the hearse after a memorial ceremony for their slain colleagues at the police headquarters in Monterrey January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carrying her baby, looks at a crime scene where five hitmen were killed in a shootout with soldiers in the municipality of Juarez, neighboring Monterrey September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carrying her baby, looks at a crime scene where five hitmen were killed in a shootout with soldiers in the municipality of Juarez, neighboring Monterrey September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain bodies of five people are seen at a crime scene on a plot in the municipality of Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey June 16, 2010. One of the messages reads "This is going to happen to every civilian and policemen that collaborates with...more
The slain bodies of five people are seen at a crime scene on a plot in the municipality of Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey June 16, 2010. One of the messages reads "This is going to happen to every civilian and policemen that collaborates with the Gulf Cartel, signed Z," referring to Los Zetas cartel. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, where drug gangs murder a dozen people a day, a former heroin addict is...more
10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, where drug gangs murder a dozen people a day, a former heroin addict is changing lives with violins and trumpets rather than assault rifles. Alma Rosa Gonzalez is helping poor children learn classical music and give them an outlet that might stop them falling prey to the gangsters who are terrorizing this city of about 1.5 million on the Texas border. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A federal policemen guards a crime scene in Monterrey May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A federal policemen guards a crime scene in Monterrey May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A policeman walks at a bullet-riddled police station after an attack in the town of Los Ramones, some 70 km (43 miles) from Monterrey, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A policeman walks at a bullet-riddled police station after an attack in the town of Los Ramones, some 70 km (43 miles) from Monterrey, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Residents look at a crime scene where five people were gunned down in Monterrey January 17, 2011. Hitmen killed five people, including two innocent bystanders, and injured three more in a drive by shooting, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas...more
Residents look at a crime scene where five people were gunned down in Monterrey January 17, 2011. Hitmen killed five people, including two innocent bystanders, and injured three more in a drive by shooting, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A child plays next to a mural depicting detained migrants at a migrant shelter in Saltillo, Mexican state of Coahuila August 28, 2010. Hundreds of migrants and residents marched in silent as a way to protest against the death of the 72 migrants,...more
A child plays next to a mural depicting detained migrants at a migrant shelter in Saltillo, Mexican state of Coahuila August 28, 2010. Hundreds of migrants and residents marched in silent as a way to protest against the death of the 72 migrants, believed to be trying to make their way to the United States from Central and South America, whose bodies were found by Mexican marines at a remote ranch in Mexico near the U.S. border. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Bullet casings are seen on the ground after a gun battle between soldiers and suspected hitmen in the municipality of China, some 98 km (60 miles) away from Monterrey, March 30, 2010. Two suspected drug hitmen were killed during a shooting with...more
Bullet casings are seen on the ground after a gun battle between soldiers and suspected hitmen in the municipality of China, some 98 km (60 miles) away from Monterrey, March 30, 2010. Two suspected drug hitmen were killed during a shooting with soldiers on the highway to Reynosa after refusing to stop at a military checkpoint, local media reported. The army also seized weapons and bulletproof vests from the truck they were travelling in. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Children stand at a crime scene where a man was killed near a hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 18, 2010. The man was gunned down by unknown assailants in a crime that could be related to organised crime, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Tomas...more
Children stand at a crime scene where a man was killed near a hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 18, 2010. The man was gunned down by unknown assailants in a crime that could be related to organised crime, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Forensic workers lower a body into a common grave for mass burial at the municipal cemetery in Monterrey August 6, 2010. The bodies of 33 people, most of them killed in drug-related incidents, were buried after being held in the city morgue without...more
Forensic workers lower a body into a common grave for mass burial at the municipal cemetery in Monterrey August 6, 2010. The bodies of 33 people, most of them killed in drug-related incidents, were buried after being held in the city morgue without being claimed by relatives. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives of a slain woman reacts at a crime scene in Escobedo, neighbouring Monterrey April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives of a slain woman reacts at a crime scene in Escobedo, neighbouring Monterrey April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Ostentatious mausoleums, where many Mexican drug traffickers are buried, are silhouetted at the cemetery of "Jardines de Humaya" during sunset in Culiacan, northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Ostentatious mausoleums, where many Mexican drug traffickers are buried, are silhouetted at the cemetery of "Jardines de Humaya" during sunset in Culiacan, northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Next Slideshows
Deadly quake shakes Italy
An earthquake killed at least 15 people in northern Italy, damaging buildings and spreading fear among thousands living in tents after a similarly strong tremor...
India courts Myanmar
India signs a raft of agreements with Myanmar in the first visit by an Indian leader in 25 years.
Samsung launches new Galaxy
People queue up to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone as it hits stores in Europe.
Mali refugees
Hundreds of families have settled just outside the official Mbera refugee camp, residing in informal structures built with found materials. Mbera, a refugee...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.