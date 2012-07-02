Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 2, 2012 | 9:15pm IST

Mexico's PRI returns

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, July 02, 2012

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
1 / 22
<p>Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, July 02, 2012

Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 22
<p>A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. ...more

Monday, July 02, 2012

A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
3 / 22
<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme</p>

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Monday, July 02, 2012

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Close
4 / 22
<p>Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, July 02, 2012

Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 22
<p>Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in...more

Monday, July 02, 2012

Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
6 / 22
<p>People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
7 / 22
<p>Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 22
<p>Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, July 02, 2012

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 22
<p>A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Monday, July 02, 2012

A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 22
<p>An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
11 / 22
<p>A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez </p>

A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez

Monday, July 02, 2012

A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez

Close
12 / 22
<p>Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana </p>

Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Monday, July 02, 2012

Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Close
13 / 22
<p>Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, July 02, 2012

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
14 / 22
<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia </p>

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia

Monday, July 02, 2012

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia

Close
15 / 22
<p>A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Monday, July 02, 2012

A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
16 / 22
<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, July 02, 2012

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
17 / 22
<p>A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, July 02, 2012

A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
18 / 22
<p>Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, July 02, 2012

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
19 / 22
<p>A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who also demanded a balance in the media coverage of the presidential race, local media reported. The poster reads, "Ignorant". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique...more

Monday, July 02, 2012

A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who also demanded a balance in the media coverage of the presidential race, local media reported. The poster reads, "Ignorant". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 22
<p>Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, July 02, 2012

Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
21 / 22
<p>A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, July 02, 2012

A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Nerves of steel, bike of wood

Nerves of steel, bike of wood

Next Slideshows

Nerves of steel, bike of wood

Nerves of steel, bike of wood

An adventurous 52-year-old tractor driver from Hungary builds a firewood bike in two years.

01 Jul 2012
India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country from the past seven days.

01 Jul 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Jun 2012
Judging Obamacare

Judging Obamacare

Demonstrators and supporters react to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Obama's healthcare law.

28 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast