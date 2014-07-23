MH17 bodies arrive in Netherlands
Honour guards carry a coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine for loading on to a transport plane heading to the Netherlands at Kharkiv airpor July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Honour guards load a coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on to a transport plane heading to the Netherlands at Kharkiv airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine before loading it on a transport plane heading towards the Netherlands at Kharkiv airport July 23,...more
A KLM stewardess pays her respects at Schiphol Airport during a national day of mourning for the victims killed in Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster, in Schiphol July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Honour guards take part in a ceremony with coffins of some of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine before they are being loaded on to a transport plane heading to the Netherlands at Kharkiv airport...more
A worker uses a forklift to load coffins containing some of the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on to a transport plane before it heads to the Netherlands at Kharkiv airport July...more
A local woman lays a bouquet of flower on the grass in front of a Dutch airplane during a national day of mourning for the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster last Thursday, in Eindhoven July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa...more
People lay coffins containing some of the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, on the tarmac before they are loaded on to a transport plane heading towards the Netherlands, at Kharkiv...more
Ukrainian officials attend a farewell ceremony near the transport plane used to carry some of the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, before it heads off to the Netherlands at Kharkiv...more
Honour guards take part in a ceremony beside a coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine before it will be loaded on to a transport plane heading to the Netherlands at Kharkiv airport...more
A transport plane carrying some of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine departs for the Netherlands from Kharkiv airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft during a national reception ceremony at Eindhoven airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
King Willem-Alexander (2nd L) and Queen Maxima (C) of the Netherlands and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (4th L) attend a national reception ceremony at Eindhoven airport July 23, 2014, for the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed...more
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft during a national reception ceremony at Eindhoven airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Coffins of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, are loaded into hearses on the tarmac during a national reception ceremony at Eindhoven airport July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund
The convoy of hearses with the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, drives past international flags as it leaves Eindhoven airport to a military base in Hilversum July 23, 2014....more
A row of hearses carrying victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane disaster are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be identified by forensic experts in Hilversum, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marco de...more
People pay their respects as a convoy of hearses, bearing remains of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, drive past in Hilversum July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster react as a row of hearses carrying the victims' bodies arrives at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks in Hilversum July 23, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster are seen reacting through the window of a hearse carrying the victims' bodies, as they arrive at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks in Hilversum July 23, 2014....more
People pay their respects as a hearse, bearing remains of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, drives in Hilversum July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
