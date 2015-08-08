MH370 families seek answers
A man whose relative was aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is surrounded by policemen near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing as protesting relatives scuffle briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7,...more
Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office August 6, 2015....more
People whose relatives were aboard MH370 kneel and cry in front of the media near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing after they scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7, 2015. The placard reads,...more
People whose relatives were aboard MH370 kneel in front of the media near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing after they scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7, 2015. The discovery of the piece...more
Wang Zhuncai (C), whose daughter was aboard MH370, and other family members kneel down in front of media ahead of a briefing given by Malaysia Airlines, in Beijing August 7, 2015. About 50 family members staged a noisy protest near the Malaysian...more
Zhang Yongli (C), whose daughter was aboard MH370 shouts after protesting relatives scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. "Malaysia, find the passengers," the...more
Policemen gesture toward reporters after people whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. One woman whose daughter was on board...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter was aboard MH370 pushes a barrier after relatives scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. Other relatives pointed to discrepancies in...more
A woman whose relative was aboard MH370 holds placard after police stopped protesting relatives from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. Malaysia said on Thursday paint colour and a maintenance seal were...more
People whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffle briefly with police in Beijing August 7, 2015. The protesters in Beijing said they had gone to the embassy to seek a meeting with Malaysian officials. "We request that the Malaysian government give us...more
A man whose relative was aboard MH370 breaks into tears after protesting relatives scuffled briefly with police in Beijing August 7, 2015. Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said he understood relatives wanted to know what had happened to...more
A man, whose relative was aboard MH370, holds a placard with strings around his neck during a protest in Beijing August 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on placard read "Malaysia: return my relatives, no talk of compensation". Reunion is about 3,700...more
A Malaysia Airlines Beijing office staff member is surrounded as she invites relatives of passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 to the office in Beijing August 6, 2015. Investigators believe that someone may have deliberately switched off the...more
A woman whose relative was aboard MH370 holds a placard as she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office August 6, 2015. France said it was ramping up its search along the coast of Reunion after...more
Zhang Meiling, whose daughter and son-in-law were aboard MH370, holds a placard reading "Mom is always here waiting for you, never will give up", as she cries while she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its...more
Relatives of passengers who were aboard MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing August 5, 2015. An initial search of a 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq miles) patch of sea...more
Relatives of passengers who were aboard MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing August 5, 2015. Brian Alexander, a lawyer with U.S. firm Kreindler & Kreindler LLC, which...more
