Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
