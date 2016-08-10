Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 9:31am IST

Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
