Michelle for Hillary
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton arrives to a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters after a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters touch Michelle Obama's hand after she delivers a speech in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters listen to a speech by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton listens as Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michelle Obama listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton reacts as she introduces Michelle Obama during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton reacts as she leaves a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
