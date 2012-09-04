Edition:
Michelle Obama, First Lady

<p>First lady Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

First lady Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012.

September 3, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Michelle Obama reacts while watching the men's preliminary round basketball match between the U.S. and France at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Michelle Obama reacts while watching the men's preliminary round basketball match between the U.S. and France at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012.

July 29, 2012

Michelle Obama reacts while watching the men's preliminary round basketball match between the U.S. and France at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012.

July 16, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012.

June 14, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Michelle Obama high-fives local school children as she attends a book signing of her first book "American Grown" at a book store in Washington, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Michelle Obama high-fives local school children as she attends a book signing of her first book "American Grown" at a book store in Washington, June 12, 2012.

June 12, 2012

Michelle Obama high-fives local school children as she attends a book signing of her first book "American Grown" at a book store in Washington, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle Obama during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle Obama during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 9, 2012.

April 9, 2012

President Barack Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle Obama during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012.

February 11, 2012

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout </p>

First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative.

February 7, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout

<p>President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha greet children, dressed as elves, at the "Christmas in Washington" celebration at the National Building Museum in Washington December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha greet children, dressed as elves, at the "Christmas in Washington" celebration at the National Building Museum in Washington December 11, 2011.

December 11, 2011

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha greet children, dressed as elves, at the "Christmas in Washington" celebration at the National Building Museum in Washington December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Tim Mathieson (L) of Australia shows First Lady Michelle Obama his cowboy boots before she hosts a luncheon with the spouses of APEC leaders at Kualoa Ranch on the east side of Oahu in Kaaawa, Hawaii November 13,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Tim Mathieson (L) of Australia shows First Lady Michelle Obama his cowboy boots before she hosts a luncheon with the spouses of APEC leaders at Kualoa Ranch on the east side of Oahu in Kaaawa, Hawaii November 13,2011.

November 13, 2011

Tim Mathieson (L) of Australia shows First Lady Michelle Obama his cowboy boots before she hosts a luncheon with the spouses of APEC leaders at Kualoa Ranch on the east side of Oahu in Kaaawa, Hawaii November 13,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Michelle Obama (C) jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Michelle Obama (C) jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period.

October 11, 2011

Michelle Obama (C) jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughters Sasha and Malia (L) watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout </p>

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughters Sasha and Malia (L) watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011.

July 17, 2011

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughters Sasha and Malia (L) watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout

<p>Michelle Obama comforts a woman as she greets her at a multi-generational women leaders luncheon at the Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool </p>

Michelle Obama comforts a woman as she greets her at a multi-generational women leaders luncheon at the Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone June 24, 2011.

June 24, 2011

Michelle Obama comforts a woman as she greets her at a multi-generational women leaders luncheon at the Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

<p>Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool </p>

Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011.

June 23, 2011

Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011.

May 25, 2011

President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011.

May 3, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>Michelle Obama (C), holding her daughter Sasha, is greeted by volunteers singing Happy Birthday to her as she arrives with her husband President Barack Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) to volunteer in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day at Stuart-Hobson Middle School on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Michelle Obama (C), holding her daughter Sasha, is greeted by volunteers singing Happy Birthday to her as she arrives with her husband President Barack Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) to volunteer in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day at Stuart-Hobson Middle School on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 17, 2011.

January 17, 2011

Michelle Obama (C), holding her daughter Sasha, is greeted by volunteers singing Happy Birthday to her as she arrives with her husband President Barack Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) to volunteer in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day at Stuart-Hobson Middle School on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred </p>

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010.

June 13, 2010

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

<p>Michelle Obama runs with school children during an event to promote physical activity on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Michelle Obama runs with school children during an event to promote physical activity on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, May 25, 2010.

May 25, 2010

Michelle Obama runs with school children during an event to promote physical activity on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and first lady Michelle Obama share a laugh during their participation in the 2010 International Women of Courage Awards at the State Department in Washington, March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and first lady Michelle Obama share a laugh during their participation in the 2010 International Women of Courage Awards at the State Department in Washington, March 10, 2010.

March 10, 2010

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and first lady Michelle Obama share a laugh during their participation in the 2010 International Women of Courage Awards at the State Department in Washington, March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, in Washington November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, in Washington November 18, 2009.

November 18, 2009

Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, in Washington November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama leans in to kiss his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 32nd Annual Awards Gala at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Barack Obama leans in to kiss his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 32nd Annual Awards Gala at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, September 16, 2009.

September 16, 2009

President Barack Obama leans in to kiss his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 32nd Annual Awards Gala at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 9, 2009.

May 9, 2009

Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in Hradcany Square in Prague April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in Hradcany Square in Prague April 5, 2009.

April 5, 2009

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in Hradcany Square in Prague April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009.

January 20, 2009

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

