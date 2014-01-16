Michelle Obama turns 50
Barack Obama waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Barack Obama is seen with his wife Michelle in a family snapshot from their October 18, 1992, wedding day. REUTERS/Obama For America/Handout
Barack Obama (2nd R), wife Michelle and their daughters Malia (R), 3, and Sasha (L), 6, spend time in their Chicago hotel room during his Senate campaign, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress
Barack Obama (2nd from L), his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia, 3, (R) and Sasha, 6, (L) celebrate his U.S. Senate campaign at their election night headquarters in Chicago, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress
Barack Obama (R) introduces his wife Michelle (C) to members of the travelling press aboard a chartered plane from Springfield, Illinois, to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 10, 2007, shortly after he announced his campaign for U.S. President in the 2008...more
Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha watch as Barack Obama from Illinois speaks to the crowd during a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, February 11, 2007, shortly after announcing his presidential campaign. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama speaks to supporters before introducing her husband Barack Obama, during his presidential campaign at a pre-rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Barack Obama bumps fists with his wife Michelle (L) before his speech at his South Dakota and Montana presidential primary election night rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) embraces Michelle Obama, wife of Barack Obama, at a rally for the presidential candidate in Des Moines, Iowa, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barack Obama shares a moment with his wife Michelle on stage during a presidential campaign rally in Detroit, September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barack Obama, along with his wife Michelle (R) and daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd R), wave during his presidential election night victory rally in Chicago, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle dance at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. Michelle Obama is wearing a custom-made dress by Taiwanese designer Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama talk to second grade students at the Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama (L) smiles as she helps students plant herbs in the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
First lady Michelle Obama (L) wipes lipstick from President Barack Obama after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel, February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama recites his oath of office as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
First lady Michelle Obama waves to the crowd at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(Front L-R) Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama listen to the national anthem during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I...more
First lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House in Washington, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama in the Green Room of the White House, taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Official White House/Chuck Kennedy
