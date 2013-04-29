Edition:
Michelle Obama's hair styles

First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. REUTERS/The White House/Handout

President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in...more

President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. REUTERS/The White House/Handout

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at a student workshop next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at a student workshop next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at a student workshop next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Michelle Obama smiles in front of President Barack Obama at an inaugural reception at the National Building Museum in Washington January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Michelle Obama smiles in front of President Barack Obama at an inaugural reception at the National Building Museum in Washington January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Michelle Obama smiles in front of President Barack Obama at an inaugural reception at the National Building Museum in Washington January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Michelle Obama claps her hands as she meets with supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally in Miami, Florida November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan

Michelle Obama claps her hands as she meets with supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally in Miami, Florida November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan

Michelle Obama claps her hands as she meets with supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally in Miami, Florida November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at the BET Awards in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at the BET Awards in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at the BET Awards in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama speaks at an event recognizing Major League Baseball's (MLB) outstanding support of America's veterans and military families as part of their Joining Forces initiative in St. Louis October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Michelle Obama speaks at an event recognizing Major League Baseball's (MLB) outstanding support of America's veterans and military families as part of their Joining Forces initiative in St. Louis October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Michelle Obama speaks at an event recognizing Major League Baseball's (MLB) outstanding support of America's veterans and military families as part of their Joining Forces initiative in St. Louis October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Michelle Obama speaks at a Joining Forces event at the Writers Guild theatre in Beverly Hills, California June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Obama speaks at a Joining Forces event at the Writers Guild theatre in Beverly Hills, California June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Obama speaks at a Joining Forces event at the Writers Guild theatre in Beverly Hills, California June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Obama listens to the national anthem as she and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama listens to the national anthem as she and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama listens to the national anthem as she and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit with young Brazilians who have participated in a range of U.S.-sponsored development programs, in Brasilia March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit with young Brazilians who have participated in a range of U.S.-sponsored development programs, in Brasilia March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit with young Brazilians who have participated in a range of U.S.-sponsored development programs, in Brasilia March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a meeting with school personnel at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a meeting with school personnel at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a meeting with school personnel at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Michelle Obama smiles as she meets with the 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama smiles as she meets with the 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama smiles as she meets with the 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama speaks to the audience during the Time 100 Gala in New York May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michelle Obama speaks to the audience during the Time 100 Gala in New York May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michelle Obama speaks to the audience during the Time 100 Gala in New York May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michelle Obama smiles as she arrives for the G20 leaders dinner at Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons

Michelle Obama smiles as she arrives for the G20 leaders dinner at Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons

Michelle Obama smiles as she arrives for the G20 leaders dinner at Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons

Michelle Obama introduces musician Stevie Wonder at a ceremony in honor of his being awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House in Washington February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama introduces musician Stevie Wonder at a ceremony in honor of his being awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House in Washington February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama introduces musician Stevie Wonder at a ceremony in honor of his being awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House in Washington February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Barack Obama, candidate for a Senate seat in Illinois and one of the keynote speakers of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the second night of the event at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Barack Obama, candidate for a Senate seat in Illinois and one of the keynote speakers of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the second night of the event at the FleetCenter in...more

Barack Obama, candidate for a Senate seat in Illinois and one of the keynote speakers of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the second night of the event at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

