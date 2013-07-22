Mickelson wins British Open
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after sinking a birdie putt on 14th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Caddie Jim Mackay celebrates after Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sunk a birdie putt on 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield, in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. smiles as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. holds the Claret Jug as he kisses his wife Amy behind his children Amanda (L), Evan (C) and Sophia (R) after winning the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lee Westwood of England reacts after missing his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the tenth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ian Poulter of England hits out of a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ian Poulter of England watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Adam Scott of Australia watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lee Westwood of England watches his shot from the rough on the third hole during the final round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Angel Cabrera of Argentina throws his putter in the air after missing his birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Henrik Stenson of Sweden watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. hits from the rough on the third hole during the final round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nadine Moze (L) and skier Lindsey Vonn, partners of Fred Couples and Tiger Woods watch play during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ian Poulter of England reacts after chipping onto the 18th green during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans watch play as they stand on the 14th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Adam Scott of Australia throws his club in the air after playing his second shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tiger Woods of the U.S. (2nd L) and Lee Westwood of England (R) walk off the fifth tee during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan chips onto the second green during the third round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angel Cabrera of Argentina takes a drop on the 18th hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiger Woods of the U.S. acknowledges the crowd after his par putt on the tenth green during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. reacts after missing his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Angel Cabrera of Argentina watches his birdie putt on the 11th green during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. hits out of a bunker onto the green on the 14th hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. (L) walks with his caddie along the fairway on the 11th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans wearing sombreros applaud Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain as they watch play on the 12th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after a wayward tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lee Westwood of England watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland (L) watches as Tiger Woods of the U.S. prepares to putt on the seventh green during the second round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiger Woods of the U.S. waits with his caddie Joe Lacava on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hiroyuki Fujita of Japan marks his ball on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
