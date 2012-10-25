Edition:
Microsoft launches Windows 8

<p>Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Steven Sinofsky, the President of the Windows and Windows Live Division at Microsoft, speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware &amp; PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Takatoshi Kojima receives his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system from a staff dressed as a maid outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Takatoshi Kojima poses with his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A customer receives his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Customers wait to buy Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>People walk past advertisements promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

