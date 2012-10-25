Microsoft launches Windows 8
Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru...more
Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steven Sinofsky, the President of the Windows and Windows Live Division at Microsoft, speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware & PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Takatoshi Kojima receives his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system from a staff dressed as a maid outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Takatoshi Kojima poses with his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer receives his Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Customers wait to buy Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk past advertisements promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
