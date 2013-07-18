Mid-day meal deaths
A book belonging to a second standard student lies on the floor of a classroom where contaminated meals were served to the children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man mourns the death of his daughter, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Khushi Kumari, who is sick, cries in pain as she lies on a bed inside a hospital after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sick boy lies on his mother's lap inside a hospital after he consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Villagers stand outside the school where children fell sick and died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager looks back towards the locked house of the head mistress of a school, who fled with her family after children from her school died after consuming contaminated meals given to them on Tuesday, at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013....more
Villagers stand next to mass graves of the school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager buries the clothes and toys of school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members of a school girl (not pictured) mourn her death after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager digs a grave to bury the clothes and toys of the school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands inside a classroom near books and steel plates of children, who consumed contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager walks past the graves of the school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Villagers in front of a school stand next to the grave of a child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl, who fell sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, rests inside a hospital in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman carries her niece who got sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sick girl Khushi Kumari (C) sits next to her grandfather inside a hospital, after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative wipes the face of a boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, inside a hospital in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The clothes and shoes of a girl, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, are pictured after they were placed by her family members on her grave at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Mala Kumari (C), whose younger sister died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, speaks to the media while standing next to villagers inside her house at Chapra district in Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A man holds his sick child who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday is brought to a hospital for treatment in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries after her grandson, who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, died at a hospital in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women sit next to their sick children who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A police jeep that was set ablaze by protesters against the spurious meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, is pictured at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A sick girl rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A sick boy rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A sick child rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past a vehicle that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children on Tuesday, at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man (C) weeps while holding the body of his child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013....more
Women mourn the death of their children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a classroom where contaminated meals were served to children at a school at Chapra in Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.