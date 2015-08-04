Middle East heatwave

An Iraqi protester takes part during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. Hundreds of residents of Iraq's southern oil-city of Basra demonstrated over frequent electricity cuts and poor...more

An Iraqi protester takes part during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. Hundreds of residents of Iraq's southern oil-city of Basra demonstrated over frequent electricity cuts and poor quality of water, demanding better services from the government. More than 600 people waved banners as they protested in front of the governor's office to demand a solution to the long-running problems of extended power cuts and salty tap water. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Close