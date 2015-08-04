Middle East heatwave
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children react as personnel from the Greater Amman Municipality spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down, as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi protester takes part during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. Hundreds of residents of Iraq's southern oil-city of Basra demonstrated over frequent electricity cuts and poor...more
A Palestinian woman, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, uses a tray to fan her son during a heatwave at her makeshift shelter in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3,...more
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gather at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A woman gives water to her husband covered in sand at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man cools off during a warm summer day in Baghdad, Iraq July 30, 2015. The heatwave prompted the government to declare a four-day holiday starting on Thursday and order regular power cuts at state institutions. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts amid an intense heatwave at Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents play in the Tigris river to cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian traffic police officer distributes cold water to drivers and passers-by to cool them down in Amman, Jordan August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents dive into the Tigris river to take a swim and cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Next Slideshows
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Building collapse near Mumbai
A residential building collapsed on the outskirts of Mumbai, killing at least 12 people.
Rescue on the high seas
Some 118 migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
Walter Palmer's hunting club
Inside Pope & Young, a Minnesota-based bowhunting and conservation organization with 8,000 members, including the dentist who admitted killing Cecil the lion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.