Midnight in Gaza
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their devastated area as they sit in a tent near the ruins of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014....more
A Palestinian boy lights a fire to illuminate a road near the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian looks out his house, which witnesses said was badly damaged during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their devastated area as they sit in a tent near the ruins of their house, east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their house that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy uses a torch outside his family's destroyed house as others light fire to illuminate the devastated area in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man walks between the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, as other light fire to illuminate their devastated area in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
