Midnight migrants
Migrants aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees are seen moments after arriving on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee celebrates as he arrives by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to comunicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy react as they jump onto a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee gives his wife water moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee struggles to jump off a dinghy while holding his son as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy react as they jump onto a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries a child as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees celebrate moments after arriving on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee searches for her belongings around a deflated dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after she and about 60 others crossed a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds his son and makes a call to relatives moments after arriving by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Life vests and a deflated dinghy are seen on a beach on Kos island in Greece, following the arrival of Afghan immigrants, early May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
