Pictures | Thu Feb 5, 2015 | 8:55pm IST

Midnight surfing in Israel

A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. Some 40 surfers took part in the local competition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surfer stretches before taking part in a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surf board is seen during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Surfers gesture to the judges from the water during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A surfer does a handstand on his board during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
