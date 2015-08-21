Migrant clashes in Macedonia
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian policemen stand guard in front of migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant reacts as he carries a child during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant reacts after he was injured during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants carry their injured fellow during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants carry their injured fellow during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. Macedonia moved to cut off the flow of migrants pouring over its southern border with Greece on...more
Macedonian police stand guard in front of migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants gather as they are stopped by Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonian special police guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonian special police guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Macedonian police officer stands guard on the borderline with Greece as migrants rest on the Greek side of the borders, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant girl walks on the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Gujurat riots
Warning: Graphic content A look back at anti-Muslim rioting that killed at least 1,000 people in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002.
Hottest month ever
July was the warmest month ever on record, as many countries and the world's oceans experienced heat waves.
Flying North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to the skies, building a series of small runways long enough to land light, private aircraft next to some of his...
Most livable cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its annual ranking of the 10 most livable cities in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.