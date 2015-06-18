Edition:
Migrant corridor

Migrants from Syria walk in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. Hungary announced plans to build a four-metre-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. Hungary says almost 60,000 migrants have entered the country illegally so far this year. Migration experts warn the move risks creating a dangerous logjam in Serbia, an impoverished ex-Yugoslav republic woefully ill-equipped to deal with the influx. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. Hungary says almost 60,000 migrants have entered the country illegally so far this year. Migration experts warn the move risks creating a dangerous logjam in Serbia, an impoverished ex-Yugoslav republic woefully ill-equipped to deal with the influx. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles on the motorway Alexander of Macedonia in central Macedonia June 18, 2015. Forbidden from using public transport in Macedonia, thousands of migrants, most of them Syrians, are taking to two wheels to cross this landlocked republic en route to Serbia, then Hungary and Europe�s borderless Schengen zone. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles on the motorway Alexander of Macedonia in central Macedonia June 18, 2015. Forbidden from using public transport in Macedonia, thousands of migrants, most of them Syrians, are taking to two wheels to cross this landlocked republic en route to Serbia, then Hungary and Europe�s borderless Schengen zone. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo rests in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo rests in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An Afghan girl stands on a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

An Afghan girl stands on a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Iraqis wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Iraqis wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Iraqis wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after they crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Iraqis wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after they crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant from Syria carries his bicycle on railway near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant from Syria carries his bicycle on railway near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Afghans walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Afghans walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo rests in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo rests in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Immigrants from Syria stand near their bicycles as they hide from the rain under a bridge near the Greek border with Macedonia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Immigrants from Syria stand near their bicycles as they hide from the rain under a bridge near the Greek border with Macedonia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant walks in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant walks in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Afghans wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Afghans wait as they are detained by Hungarian police after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants from Syria walk in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria walk in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo rest in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo rest in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A group of Afghans walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A group of Afghans walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants from Syria ride their bicycles near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant from Syria carries his child at Demirkapija train station in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant from Syria carries his child at Demirkapija train station in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Fearing deportation

Fearing deportation

A new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of...

18 Jun 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is shown around the New York Stock Exchange during his visit to New York.

18 Jun 2015
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education in Chile's deeply unequal society.

18 Jun 2015
A number of zoo animals are found dead after flooding hit the Georgia capital, Tbilisi.

18 Jun 2015

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

