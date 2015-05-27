Migrant dinghy crossing
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to her husband Ahmed (L) after been rescued by Greek coast guard May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on Kos following a rescue operation early May 26,2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants...more
