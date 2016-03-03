Migrant jungle in flames
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French police secure the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A burning makeshift shelter is pictured during the dismantlement of the migrant shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French police secure the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant attempts to extinguish flames from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants attempt to extinguish flames from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police secure the area as makeshift shelters are set ablaze by migrants in a shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man carries a fire extinguisher as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Belongings fill a partially closed suitcase as French CRS riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant sits in front of a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police group near burning makeshift shelters during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant leave a makeshift school in the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, February 15, 2016. Today, French authorities have asked migrants which stay in south of camp, to leave their shelters before...more
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a...more
A French CRS riot policeman apprehends a young Afghan during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty...more
French riot police secure the area as activists and migrants sits on their makeshift shelters during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a...more
A migrant reacts as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to...more
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town...more
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
