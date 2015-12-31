Migrant jungles of France

A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a...more

A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

