Migrant memorial

People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boy places a candle on the shoreline rocks during a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A migrant cries during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A migrant and her child take part in a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Flowers float on the sea's surface after schoolchildren and teachers from St Theresa College Primary School threw flowers into the sea during a memorial service for migrant victims in Msida, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday it was fundamental the European Union take a collective stand to tackle migrant trafficking at its source in African countries, days after hundreds died in the latest Mediterranean disaster. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants cry during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A migrant cries during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A migrant places candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A schoolgirl from St Theresa College Primary School holds flowers during a memorial service for migrant victims in Msida, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday it was fundamental the European Union take a collective stand to tackle migrant trafficking at its source in African countries, days after hundreds died in the latest Mediterranean disaster. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
People hold candles as they take part in a silent march and vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit hastily convened after nearly 2,000 people died at sea. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
