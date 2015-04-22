Migrant memorial
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross...more
A boy places a candle on the shoreline rocks during a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the...more
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross...more
A migrant cries during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse...more
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross...more
A migrant and her child take part in a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the...more
Flowers float on the sea's surface after schoolchildren and teachers from St Theresa College Primary School threw flowers into the sea during a memorial service for migrant victims in Msida, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. Italian Prime Minister...more
Migrants cry during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse...more
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross...more
A migrant cries during a candlelight vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse...more
A migrant places candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to...more
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross...more
A schoolgirl from St Theresa College Primary School holds flowers during a memorial service for migrant victims in Msida, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday it was fundamental the European Union...more
People hold candles as they take part in a silent march and vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, April 22, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the...more
