Migrant migration

Li Anhua looks for his seat in a train carriage at Shanghai's South Train Station January 28, 2013. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and his wife Shi Hauju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture taken January 28, 2013.