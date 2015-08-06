Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 3:00am IST

Migrant rescue off Libyan coast

Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations...more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
1 / 23
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of the wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of the wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of the wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
2 / 23
Migrants walk on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants walk on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants walk on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 23
The hold of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after the rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The hold of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after the rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
The hold of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after the rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 23
A migrant lies on the deck after being pulled onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant lies on the deck after being pulled onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant lies on the deck after being pulled onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 23
Migrants on board an overloaded wooden boat are rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board an overloaded wooden boat are rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants on board an overloaded wooden boat are rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 23
Migrant children cry on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrant children cry on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrant children cry on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 23
Migrants' belongings and a navigational compass litter the deck of a wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings and a navigational compass litter the deck of a wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings and a navigational compass litter the deck of a wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 23
A crew member cradles a migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member cradles a migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A crew member cradles a migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 23
Migrants hang onto a flotation device during a rescue operation August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants hang onto a flotation device during a rescue operation August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants hang onto a flotation device during a rescue operation August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 23
The helm of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after a rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The helm of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after a rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
The helm of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after a rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 23
Migrants on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix reach out for bottles of water after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix reach out for bottles of water after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix reach out for bottles of water after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 23
Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 23
Migrants make their way to the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants make their way to the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants make their way to the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
14 / 23
A migrant child cries after being brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant child cries after being brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant child cries after being brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 23
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 23
Migrant children sit on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrant children sit on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrant children sit on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 23
A migrant stands on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant stands on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A migrant stands on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 23
Migrants rest on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants rest on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 23
A migrant child eats emergency ration food on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant child eats emergency ration food on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant child eats emergency ration food on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
20 / 23
Migrant children cry as they arrive alongside the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrant children cry as they arrive alongside the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrant children cry as they arrive alongside the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 23
Migrant babies are brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrant babies are brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrant babies are brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
22 / 23
A migrant looks at the wooden boat from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant looks at the wooden boat from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A migrant looks at the wooden boat from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Calais migrant jungle

Calais migrant jungle

Next Slideshows

Calais migrant jungle

Calais migrant jungle

For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle" in Calais, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to...

07 Aug 2015
One year in Cuba: Alexandre Meneghini

One year in Cuba: Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer Alexandre Meneghini has documented daily life on the island over the last year.

07 Aug 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Aug 2015
California burning

California burning

The raging Rocky Fire has grown into California's largest and most destructive wildfire this year.

06 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast