Migrant rescue off Libyan coast
Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations...more
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of the wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants walk on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The hold of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after the rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant lies on the deck after being pulled onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board an overloaded wooden boat are rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrant children cry on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants' belongings and a navigational compass litter the deck of a wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crew member cradles a migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants hang onto a flotation device during a rescue operation August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The helm of a wooden boat used by migrants is seen after a rescue operation, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix reach out for bottles of water after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants make their way to the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child cries after being brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrant children sit on the lower deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued from an overloaded wooden boat, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant stands on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the upper deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child eats emergency ration food on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrant children cry as they arrive alongside the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrant babies are brought onto the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant looks at the wooden boat from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
