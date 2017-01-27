Edition:
Migrant rescue on the high seas

A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

