Migrant road through Slovenia
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. European leaders agreed to cooperate to manage migrants crossing the Balkans but offered no quick fix to a crisis...more
A group of migrants wait to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A group of migrants wait to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A waiter serves a pizza as he carries a migrant boy back to the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A girl looks on as resting migrants are seen in a street mirror after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman and three children rest on the ground after migrants crossed the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants fight with each other after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Two migrant children wait at the Austrian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A Slovenian police officer saves a child as a crowd of migrants attempts to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A young girl touches the riot shield of a police officer as she and other migrants make their way on foot after crossing the border from Croatia, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant talks to Slovenian police officers at the exit of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk in Slovenia after passing through the Croatian village of Kljuc Brdovecki, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants rest at the Austrian Slowenian border near the village of Spielfeld, Austria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants' children keep themselves warm around a fire after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk towards the Austrian border after arriving by train in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk from Dobova towards a transit camp in Brezice, Slovenia October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.
Geeta comes home
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarised borders, arrives home.
Landmarks go blue
Landmarks are lit up blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding.
India vs S.Africa - Fifth ODI
India play South Africa in the fifth and final ODI match in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.