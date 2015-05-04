Migrant ship SOS
A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's...more
A man prays after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child waves before disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A police member takes a picture at a migrant after disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in Italian navy ship Vega during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare (Marine Military) released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare
A member of police takes a picture of a migrant after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast...more
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast...more
Migrants waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast...more
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours,...more
Next Slideshows
Italy's Matera is a trip back in time
With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot.
Earthquake in Nepal
Nepal was struck by a devastating earthquake which killed thousands.
U.S. Confederacy lives on in Brazil
Descendants of the 10,000 Confederates who fled to Brazil after the Civil War still raise the Southern battle flag once a year.
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia
Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.