Pictures | Tue Feb 17, 2015 | 1:00am IST

Migrant tide

A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
