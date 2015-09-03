Migrant train leaves Budapest
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015, as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. Over 2,000 migrants, many of them refugees...more
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant gets into a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants' children sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant sleeps near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant girl looks from a train's window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants wait outside a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
The end of WWII
Parades and ceremonies mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender, signaling the end of World War Two.
Obama in Alaska
President Barack Obama visits Alaska aiming to shine a spotlight on how the United States is being affected by warming temperatures and rising oceans.
Budapest train station closed to migrants
Hundreds of angry migrants demonstrated after being barred from Budapest's Eastern Railway Terminus, demanding they be allowed to travel west to Germany.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military, as the first two women soldiers make history by passing the grueling Ranger Course.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.