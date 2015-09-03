Edition:
Migrant train leaves Budapest

A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015, as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. Over 2,000 migrants, many of them refugees from conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, had been camped in front of the Keleti Railway Terminus, closed to them by authorities saying European Union rules bar travel by those without valid documents. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015, as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. Over 2,000 migrants, many of them refugees from conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, had been camped in front of the Keleti Railway Terminus, closed to them by authorities saying European Union rules bar travel by those without valid documents. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant gets into a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant gets into a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants' children sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants' children sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant sleeps near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant sleeps near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants wait on a platform for a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant girl looks from a train's window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant girl looks from a train's window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants wait outside a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants wait outside a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
