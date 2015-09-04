Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 10:35pm IST

Migrant train standoff in Hungary

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a railway station west of Budapest, refusing to go to a nearby camp to process asylum seekers. The train had left Budapest on Thursday morning after a two-day standoff at the city's main railway station as police barred entry to some 2,000 migrants. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a railway station west of Budapest, refusing to go to a nearby camp to process asylum seekers. The train had left Budapest on Thursday morning after a two-day standoff at the city's main railway station as police barred entry to some 2,000 migrants. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 24
A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
Close
2 / 24
Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 24
Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
Close
4 / 24
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 24
Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 24
A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 24
Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 24
Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 24
Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the EU's struggle to handle an unprecedented influx of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the EU's struggle to handle an unprecedented influx of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 24
Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 24
Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 24
Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 24
Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
16 / 24
Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 24
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
18 / 24
Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 24
A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
20 / 24
Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 24
Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 24
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 24
Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The long march to Austria

The long march to Austria

Next Slideshows

The long march to Austria

The long march to Austria

Hundreds of migrants set off on foot from Budapest for Austria.

04 Sep 2015
Landed on Lesbos

Landed on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive daily, crowding the Greek island's shores as the main town's mayor begs for aid.

04 Sep 2015
Babe in arms

Babe in arms

The children of migrants make the treacherous journey in the arms of their family.

04 Sep 2015
The family of Aylan Kurdi

The family of Aylan Kurdi

The grieving family of two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother and several other migrants as they tried to reach Greece.

04 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast