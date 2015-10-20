Migrant winter
A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and...more
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
