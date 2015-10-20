Edition:
Migrant winter

A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and Slovenia tried to impose a limit, leaving thousands stranded on cold, wet borders where tempers frayed. More than 10,000 were stranded in Serbia, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said, with more on the way but nowhere to go. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
