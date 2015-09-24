Edition:
Migrants celebrate Eid

A young boy plays outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. An ancient castle in an Austrian village somewhere between Vienna and Hungary is not where you would expect to see an Islamic celebration. But on Thursday, Austrians in the village of Bruckneudorf came together with Syrian and Iraqi refugees to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Finishing touches are made to Syrian dinners before being handed out, as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants have made their way from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and further afield in recent weeks, travelling up through the Balkan states and into Austria. Most want to go to Germany or Sweden as fast as possible. Others have decided they want to stay in Austria for good, and some of them are in Bruckneudorf. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. "The Austrians are the kindest people," says Abir, a drawing teacher from the central Syrian town of Deir Az-Zour, who is sitting down to dinner with her 12-year-old daughter Rama and a crowed of fellow refugees. "We knew that if Islamic State arrives in Deir Az-Zour, they will cut our throats. We had no food," Rama says. She is wearing a wooly hat made by a retiree in the village. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A young boy plays with a new toy as refugees celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Their sumptuous Syrian dinner was prepared Abu Tayeb, a professional cook who, like her, fled his homeland. He hasn't heard from his family in the Syrian town of Deraa for six days. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Young girls play outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Dinner is being served in the hall of a castle that once belonged to Karl the Great and the Habsburg Emperor Franz-Josef. Now it belongs to Sabine Schoeller-Lamberty, a 49-year-old woman who worked in advertising and real estate and did well enough to buy herself a 162-room castle, albeit one that needed some work. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A young refugee plays with a new toy as he celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Having fled death and destruction at home, the men, women and children from Syria and Iraq in the hall had first ended up in the asylum processing centre of Traiskirchen near Vienna. It was so overcrowded this summer that thousands of asylum seekers had to sleep in the open. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. From Traiskirchen, they were bussed to Bruckneudorf. Castle owner Sabine Schoeller-Lamberty had offered to house refugees in some of her rooms. After all, she had 162 of them. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Syrian dinners are handed out as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. The authorities initially turned her down. The castle needed too much work, they said. But as demand began to overwhelm supply, they changed their minds. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A young refugee plays with a new toy as he celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. With the help of volunteers, Schoeller-Lamberty installed electricity in the refugees' rooms. Now 24 of the refugees are living there as they seek asylum in Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. On Thursday, children run across the court yard with the new toys they were given for Eid al-Adha. Wearing a black Islamic dress and sipping a glass of white wine as they play is Schoeller-Lamberty. "They are my children and I will fight for them," she said. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villager Sabine Schoeller-Lamberty (C) in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
