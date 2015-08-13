Migrants check into deserted hotel
A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Meteor shower lights up the sky
The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.
Migrant "chaos" in Greece
The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed.
Challenging Trump
Protesters voice their displeasure with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.