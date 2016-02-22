Migrants contained
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but...more
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants...more
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Wounded Damascus
Inside the Syrian capital's hospitals as the war's injured receive medical treatment.
Jat reservation protests
Members of the Jat community take to the streets demanding reservation.
Attack in Kashmir
Militants attack a bus carrying police reservists near Srinagar, Kashmir's summer capital, and then break into a training institute.
Bush bows out
Jeb Bush suspends his presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.