Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2016 | 11:00pm IST

Migrant's Greek winter

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
1 / 12
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
2 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
3 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
4 / 12
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
5 / 12
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
6 / 12
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
7 / 12
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
8 / 12
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
9 / 12
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
10 / 12
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
11 / 12
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
12 / 12
Portraits of Indian brides

Portraits of Indian brides

Portraits of Indian brides

Portraits of Indian brides

Take a look at the pictures of brides from different parts of India.

28 Jan 2016
PM Modi hugs it out

PM Modi hugs it out

A look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting leaders and celebrities with open arms.

28 Jan 2016
Battle for Iowa

Battle for Iowa

Scenes from the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.

28 Jan 2016
Assad forces on the offensive

Assad forces on the offensive

Syrian pro-government forces recapture the rebel-held town of Rabiya, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks.

27 Jan 2016

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

