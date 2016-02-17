Edition:
Migrants in limbo

A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
1 / 15
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
2 / 15
Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
3 / 15
A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
4 / 15
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
5 / 15
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
6 / 15
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
7 / 15
The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
8 / 15
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
9 / 15
Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
10 / 15
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
11 / 15
Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
12 / 15
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
13 / 15
A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
14 / 15
A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, February 17, 2016
15 / 15
