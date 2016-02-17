Migrants in limbo
A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
