Migrants on the move

Migrants pass by a field as they walk to cross the border into Croatia near Sid, Serbia, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee collapses following his arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Afghan refugees are wrapped with thermal blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
An Afghan refugee family embraces after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Migrants leave a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A Greek police officer (C) takes care of Afghan refugees wrapped with thermal blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A man carries a child as migrants walk to cross the border into Croatia, near Sid, Serbia, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A migrant girl struggles to get out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Refugees and migrants disembark from the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Migrants walk to cross the border with Austria in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A migrant boy boards a bus after arriving by the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
An overcrowded dinghy carrying refugees and migrants approaches the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A Syrian refugee father helps his son walk to shore after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Migrants sit inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant (R) swims next to an overcrowded dinghy packed with refugees and migrants near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Migrants look through a window as they stand inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive on a small vessel on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy under heavy rainfall on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
