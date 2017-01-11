Edition:
Migrants out in the cold

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
