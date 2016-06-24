Edition:
Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
