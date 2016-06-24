Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Britain votes for Brexit
Global reaction as Britain votes to leave the European Union.
David Cameron resigns
Prime Minister David Cameron steps down following Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union.
Dawn of a Brexit
The morning after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Britain's Brexit vote
Britons vote to leave the European Union.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.