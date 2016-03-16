Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Migrants scramble for supplies

Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 17
A man falls on the ground as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man falls on the ground as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man falls on the ground as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 17
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 17
A boy holds a bag as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A boy holds a bag as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A boy holds a bag as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 17
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 17
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 17
An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 17
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 17
A migrant child, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, carries firewood along a railway track during a foggy early morning near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant child, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, carries firewood along a railway track during a foggy early morning near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A migrant child, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, carries firewood along a railway track during a foggy early morning near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
9 / 17
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, queue for food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, queue for food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, queue for food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 17
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
11 / 17
A young migrant drags firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A young migrant drags firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A young migrant drags firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 17
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 17
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 17
A migrant pushes a cart with firewood close to a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant pushes a cart with firewood close to a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A migrant pushes a cart with firewood close to a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
15 / 17
Migrants crowd as they reach for supplies being distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants crowd as they reach for supplies being distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Migrants crowd as they reach for supplies being distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 17
A migrant warms up by a fire at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant warms up by a fire at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A migrant warms up by a fire at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Next Slideshows

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

17 Mar 2016
All in the family

All in the family

The candidates' families on the campaign trail.

17 Mar 2016
Home sweet subterranean home

Home sweet subterranean home

Manuel Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm in Costa Rica 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, up to 63 feet...

16 Mar 2016
Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Behind Syria, Afghanistan and seven other sub-Saharan countries, Burundi ranked as the least happy place on earth to live, according to a SDSN report.

16 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast