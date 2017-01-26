Edition:
Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
