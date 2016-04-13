Edition:
Migrants teargassed in Idomeni

A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Teargas canisters thrown by Macedonian police land among protesting migrants during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Teargas canisters thrown by Macedonian police land among protesting migrants during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Teargas canisters thrown by Macedonian police land among protesting migrants during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant throws back a teargas canister at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant throws back a teargas canister at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant throws back a teargas canister at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence towards Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence towards Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence towards Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesting migrants flee from teargas during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Protesting migrants flee from teargas during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Protesting migrants flee from teargas during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesting migrants barricade themselves behind garbage bins and throws stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesting migrants barricade themselves behind garbage bins and throws stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Protesting migrants barricade themselves behind garbage bins and throws stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A child cries as migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child cries as migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A child cries as migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant carries an injured fellow migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant carries an injured fellow migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant carries an injured fellow migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protesting migrant throws back a teargas canister over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A protesting migrant throws back a teargas canister over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant throws back a teargas canister over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesting migrants carry away children affected by teargas thrown by Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesting migrants carry away children affected by teargas thrown by Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Protesting migrants carry away children affected by teargas thrown by Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesting migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesting migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Protesting migrants throw stones at Macedonian police during clashes next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant runs with a teargas canister to throw it over a border fence at Macedonian police during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Macedonian police officers stand amid teargas smoke during clashes with protesting migrants from the Greek side of of the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers stand amid teargas smoke during clashes with protesting migrants from the Greek side of of the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Macedonian police officers stand amid teargas smoke during clashes with protesting migrants from the Greek side of of the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant holds stones during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant holds stones during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant holds stones during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protesting migrant tries to extinguish a teargas canister during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A protesting migrant tries to extinguish a teargas canister during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant tries to extinguish a teargas canister during clashes at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant flees from teargas smoke thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrant children play with rubber bullets and empty cases at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrant children play with rubber bullets and empty cases at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Migrant children play with rubber bullets and empty cases at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesting migrants gesture to fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Protesting migrants gesture to fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Protesting migrants gesture to fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant carries a fellow injured migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant carries a fellow injured migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant carries a fellow injured migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protesting migrant walks amid teargas smoke on a field during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A protesting migrant walks amid teargas smoke on a field during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant walks amid teargas smoke on a field during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The future of space

The future of space

