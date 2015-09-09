Edition:
India
Wed Sep 9, 2015

Migrants tripped up

A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
