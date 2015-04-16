Milan Design Week
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. Milan Design Week will be held until April 19. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A creation from Daniel Libeskind named " future flowers" is seen during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at a creation at the Artemide space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Mexican architect Fernando Romero's 3D printed shoes are seen during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A creation is seen at the "Diesel living" space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A lights installation is seen at the Carlesso space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at a creation by Kartell named "Kabuki" during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Michael Young Studio during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl passes behind a creation by Marcia Xavier during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French...more
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Dutch architect Ben van Berkel during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Creations are seen at Tafaruci's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at a creation at Kartell's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
French designer Philippe Starck is seen at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor walks in front of a creation by iDOGI during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French...more
Kartell's Chief Executive Officer Claudio Luti poses at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Plane graveyard
The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.
Grave cleaners of Guatemala
Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.
Israel remembers
Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.