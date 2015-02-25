Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 25, 2015 | 11:55pm IST

Milan fashion week

Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 12
Guests takes a selfie ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Guests takes a selfie ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Guests takes a selfie ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 12
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 12
Actress Salma Hayek arrives flanked by bodyguards before the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Actress Salma Hayek arrives flanked by bodyguards before the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Actress Salma Hayek arrives flanked by bodyguards before the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 12
A guest poses for photographers ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A guest poses for photographers ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A guest poses for photographers ahead of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 12
A woman poses for photographers ahead the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman poses for photographers ahead the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A woman poses for photographers ahead the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

25 Feb 2015
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Red carpet and show highlights from the Academy Awards.

24 Feb 2015
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards.

23 Feb 2015
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

23 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast